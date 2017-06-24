Columbus native receives scholarship
A Columbus native was one of 27 people selected to receive an educational scholarship as part of the Book Industry Charitable Foundation's 2017 Higher Education Scholarship Program. Mykala Matheny, a 2015 Columbus North High School graduate and student at DePaul University in Chicago, received a $3,500 Binc Scholarship.
