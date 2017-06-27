'Columbus' movie claims top prize

The movie featuring the city's architectural gems took home a top prize - Best Feature Film - at the Valletta Film Festival in Malta. Haley Lu Richardson, who stars in the movie, earned the award for Best Actress.

