Columbus moves city meetings to community center

12 hrs ago

Columbus is moving this week's city meeting schedule to the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena as repairs continue to a city hall elevator. The elevator, which has been out of service for more than a week, is expected to be repaired by early July, said Jamie Brinegar, the city's director of finance, operations and risk.

