Columbus moves city meetings to community center
Columbus is moving this week's city meeting schedule to the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena as repairs continue to a city hall elevator. The elevator, which has been out of service for more than a week, is expected to be repaired by early July, said Jamie Brinegar, the city's director of finance, operations and risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Sat
|papasmurf
|9
|Smoky's Trees
|Sat
|Grateful
|1
|Child Supoort
|Sat
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Fri
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC