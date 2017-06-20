Columbus man accused of aiming weapon...

Columbus man accused of aiming weapon at witness recording street fight sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

However, the Jones Street resident may not have to spend any more time behind bars. The judge ordered that Daniels serve his sentence through a community corrections program that will require home monitoring or other methods of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Rodgers 12 hr Justin Time 2
shane wilson (Apr '16) 16 hr Shane Wilson 8
Katie Schultz Mon Chawchaw 2
Kristen Parris Sun Mr K 4
Burton Family Jun 17 Gena 3
Child Supoort Jun 17 Friends 1
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC