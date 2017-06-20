Columbus man accused of aiming weapon at witness recording street fight sentenced
However, the Jones Street resident may not have to spend any more time behind bars. The judge ordered that Daniels serve his sentence through a community corrections program that will require home monitoring or other methods of probation.
