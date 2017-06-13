Columbus leaders join Europe trip to attract investments
Columbus' mayor and two area economic development leaders are heading to France and Germany to help promote Indiana and its south-central region to companies in an effort to attract investment. Mayor Jim Lienhoop; Jason Hester, president of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp.; and Kathy Ertel, executive director of the Jennings County Economic Development Commission will catch the last part of a governor-led Indiana trade mission to Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Sun
|Mr K
|6
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sun
|MisinformationSucks
|15
|Burton Family
|Sat
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 7
|Mr K
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|papasmurf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC