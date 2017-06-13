Columbus leaders join Europe trip to ...

Columbus leaders join Europe trip to attract investments

Columbus' mayor and two area economic development leaders are heading to France and Germany to help promote Indiana and its south-central region to companies in an effort to attract investment. Mayor Jim Lienhoop; Jason Hester, president of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp.; and Kathy Ertel, executive director of the Jennings County Economic Development Commission will catch the last part of a governor-led Indiana trade mission to Europe.

