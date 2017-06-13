Columbus leaders join Europe trip to attract investments

Columbus' mayor and two area economic development leaders are heading to France and Germany to help promote Indiana and its south-central region to companies in an effort to attract investment. Mayor Jim Lienhoop; Jason Hester, president of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp.; and Kathy Ertel, executive director of the Jennings County Economic Development Commission will catch the last part of a governor-led Indiana trade mission to Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.