Columbus cyclists pass through hometown on coast-to-coast trip

The clock had just struck midnight, but that didn't stop a group of supporters from sticking around to greet four of the eight cyclists on the Youth For Christ team passing through Columbus as part of Ride Across America . About 20 friends and family members gathered with the group at Second and Brown Streets for about 10 minutes early Friday morning.

