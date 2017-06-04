Clarion back on sheriff's sale
Tourism officials and conference organizers are warily watching the status of Columbus largest hotel and banquet facility, wondering whether it will be able to honor hotel bookings through the summer. The Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located on 11.5 acres at 2480 W. Jonathan Moore Pike, has been placed back on a tax sale scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11. Tim Foster, whose USSSA Fast Pitch Softball tournament had reserved 60 to 100 rooms at the Clarion for the Great Lakes Nationals tournament beginning July 19, said he planned to begin making calls Friday seeking alternatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Mr K
|8
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Jun 1
|niya
|121
|Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13)
|May 31
|This_will_end
|4
|Darrion Phillips ?
|May 30
|Mhmm
|2
|Out of state job...that the one.
|May 30
|Green light
|1
|Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better
|May 30
|Camping
|1
|Coal burning stove
|May 29
|Heya
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC