Clarion back on sheriff's sale

Clarion back on sheriff's sale

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Tourism officials and conference organizers are warily watching the status of Columbus largest hotel and banquet facility, wondering whether it will be able to honor hotel bookings through the summer. The Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located on 11.5 acres at 2480 W. Jonathan Moore Pike, has been placed back on a tax sale scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11. Tim Foster, whose USSSA Fast Pitch Softball tournament had reserved 60 to 100 rooms at the Clarion for the Great Lakes Nationals tournament beginning July 19, said he planned to begin making calls Friday seeking alternatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black lives matter (Oct '16) Sat Mr K 8
Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08) Jun 1 niya 121
Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13) May 31 This_will_end 4
Darrion Phillips ? May 30 Mhmm 2
Out of state job...that the one. May 30 Green light 1
Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better May 30 Camping 1
Coal burning stove May 29 Heya 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,527,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC