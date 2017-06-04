Clarion back on sheriff's sale

Tourism officials and conference organizers are warily watching the status of Columbus largest hotel and banquet facility, wondering whether it will be able to honor hotel bookings through the summer. The Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located on 11.5 acres at 2480 W. Jonathan Moore Pike, has been placed back on a tax sale scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11. Tim Foster, whose USSSA Fast Pitch Softball tournament had reserved 60 to 100 rooms at the Clarion for the Great Lakes Nationals tournament beginning July 19, said he planned to begin making calls Friday seeking alternatives.

