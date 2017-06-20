City hires planning consultant

The Columbus Board of Works hired CWC Latitudes LLC to work on designs and possible reuses for about six vacant properties in Columbus. The city will pay the company $125 an hour to work on design possibilities for the properties, which could include the vacant former Kroger building on Old National Road, the downtown area south of Second Street and east of the Bartholomew County Jail and other infill sites throughout the city, Mayor Jim Lienhoop said.

