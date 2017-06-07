City gives initial approval to annexation, rezoning for large subdivision
Columbus city council has given initial approval to a large subdivision northwest of Columbus, but residents who live near the proposed development continue to question how the city's infrastructure will handle an influx of about 300 homes. More than 40 people attended the meeting Tuesday, which was moved to City Hall's Cal Brand meeting room to handle the crowd.
