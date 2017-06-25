City does a Pick 6: Areas selected for economic revitalization

Columbus has designated six areas of the city as Economic Revitalization Areas to streamline the process for businesses and industry looking to find a new home. Robin S. Hilber, programs director for the city's Community Development Department, said the six areas identified as economic revitalization areas will be: While individual parcels have been designated as an Economic Revitalization Area in the past, the new designation is designed to be more business-friendly when strategically attracting industry to specific areas, Hilber told the Columbus City Council last week.

