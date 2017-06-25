City does a Pick 6: Areas selected fo...

City does a Pick 6: Areas selected for economic revitalization

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus has designated six areas of the city as Economic Revitalization Areas to streamline the process for businesses and industry looking to find a new home. Robin S. Hilber, programs director for the city's Community Development Department, said the six areas identified as economic revitalization areas will be: While individual parcels have been designated as an Economic Revitalization Area in the past, the new designation is designed to be more business-friendly when strategically attracting industry to specific areas, Hilber told the Columbus City Council last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shane wilson (Apr '16) Sat papasmurf 9
Smoky's Trees Sat Grateful 1
Child Supoort Sat Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Fri Terry 2
Kristen Parris Jun 22 Mr K 7
Megan Rodgers Jun 20 Justin Time 2
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,228 • Total comments across all topics: 282,028,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC