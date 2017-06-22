Charles Blackburn
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Blackburn; two sons, Steve Blackburn of Albany and Randy Blackburn of Columbus; three daughters, Melody Bisel of Portland, Charla Schwartz of Muncie and Julie Stockton of New Albany; four brothers, Roy Blackburn of Fairview, Jesse Blackburn of Kokomo, David Blackburn of Kokomo and Joe Blackburn of Kokomo; a sister, Dorothy Dickerson of Tullahoma, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at The Family Worship Center in Portland.
