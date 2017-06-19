Changing perceptions: Man's comment to mom sparks backlash among community
When one Columbus mother fed her daughter inside a local grocery store, she never expected to be shamed for something she calls a natural act. "Do you have to do that here?" Jenny Nunes recalls a customer saying to her at the Columbus Kroger Marketplace, where she was breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter.
