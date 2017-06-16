Catholic group organizes blood drive for Scalise
A fraternity brother of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise from Louisiana State University has organized a blood drive for the House majority whip through a Catholic charitable fraternity. Scalise remains in critical condition after surgery to repair damage to his hip and internal organs from a shooting Wednesday during practice for a charity baseball game.
