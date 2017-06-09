Building new features: Program offers...

Building new features: Program offers education, job with fewer strings

Read more: The Republic

It is more convenient for older teens and young adults from low-income families to earn a high school diploma and find a job due to changes in the Atterbury Job Corps program. Bartholomew and Johnson county residents are now able to attend classes without having to reside on campus, said Aleisha Hennsley, Atterbury Job Corps admissions counselor.

