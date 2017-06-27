Bartholomew County Public Library col...

Bartholomew County Public Library collected food donations to pay off fines

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

From June 5 to 17, library customers were encouraged to pay overdue fines by donating non-perishable food items. For every dollar owed in fines at least one food item had to be donated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoky's Trees Mon confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Mon at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Jun 23 Terry 2
Kristen Parris Jun 22 Mr K 7
Megan Rodgers Jun 20 Justin Time 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC