Bartholomew County Public Library collected food donations to pay off fines
From June 5 to 17, library customers were encouraged to pay overdue fines by donating non-perishable food items. For every dollar owed in fines at least one food item had to be donated.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoky's Trees
|Mon
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Mon
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
