Anna Schroeder

Anna Mae Schroeder, 92 years of age, peacefully left this world on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Providence Diversicare. She was born September 27, 1924, in Harrison County, Indiana, to the late John E. and Cora M. Fessel and was the widow of her husband of 66 years Robert W. Schroeder.

