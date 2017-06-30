About to rock: Climbing gym being bui...

About to rock: Climbing gym being built in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Cummins engineers Ilio Gonzalez, Bruno Pinillos, Dimitar Totkov, Micah Uemura and Juan Valencia will be providing the first rock-climbing gym in the city when they open the Columbus Rock Gym in early August. An idea that originated in Gonzalez's head two years ago is now just a month away from becoming a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Gredy's Thu Captain Hotdog 2
Find my long lost family on my father side Thu Gena 2
Smoky's Trees Jun 26 confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Jun 26 at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Jun 23 Terry 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC