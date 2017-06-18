A New Adventure: Dad shifts from war ...

A New Adventure: Dad shifts from war zone, career to tea time, Barbies

Grant Hale's resume gives a glimpse into why the former Cummins employee traded in a career-track position for the challenge of a lifetime - being stay-at-home dad for two young daughters. "Responsible for the health, safety, well-being and security of daughters along with management of all household issues," his resume lists under his job description.

