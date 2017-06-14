9 IUPUC students total 1st to complet...

9 IUPUC students total 1st to complete honors program

11 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Nine Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus students made history by being the first people to graduate from the Honors Program. Since the program started in the fall of 2014, the seven men and two women completed an additional 24 hours of coursework within their major while also working with faculty mentors.

