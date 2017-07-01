$80 million goes to projects, including Columbus headquarters, State Road 46 railroad overpass

An $80 million investment in two major projects in Columbus will be announced Wednesday, including a plan by Cummins to invest in its 200,000-square-foot corporate office building at 500 Jackson St., and a proposed railroad overpass leading into the city from the west side. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Cummins President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Freeland and Indiana Department of Transportation Commission Joe McGuinness are scheduled to attend, along with Louisville & Indiana President John Goldman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.