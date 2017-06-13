79-year-old has been officiating more...

79-year-old has been officiating more than 4 decades

5 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Basketball referee Gene Hogan noticed a young player standing outside the free-throw lane with a face full of tears after he was whistled for a foul during a Boys and Girls Club basketball game. Hogan stopped the clock to tell him that fouling while trying to make a play on the ball is a sign of effort, and showing effort is nothing to be ashamed of.

Read more at The Republic.

