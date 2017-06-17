6 arrested in Columbus drug bust

6 arrested in Columbus drug bust

Read more: The Republic

Six people were arrested after members of the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Columbus Police Department SWAT team recovered a large amount of methamphetamine and two firearms from a Columbus home. The SWAT team served a search warrant at 1945 Dawnshire Drive early Thursday evening, assisted by the county narcotics officers, Greensburg police and Indiana State Police, said Lt.

