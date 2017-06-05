2 Columbus teens begin 4,500 mile ride
Trevor Pevlor, 17, left, and Nate Kahlenbeck, 19, prepare their road bicycles for a cross country cycling trip at Columbus Cycling & Fitness in Columbus, Ind., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Kahlenbeck and Pevlor are cycling from ocean to ocean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Mr K
|8
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Jun 1
|niya
|121
|Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13)
|May 31
|This_will_end
|4
|Darrion Phillips ?
|May 30
|Mhmm
|2
|Out of state job...that the one.
|May 30
|Green light
|1
|Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better
|May 30
|Camping
|1
|Coal burning stove
|May 29
|Heya
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC