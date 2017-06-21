2 arrested after discovery of meth, stolen property
Two Columbus residents are in jail on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and stolen property, after Indiana State Police troopers served a search warrant at a local home. Arrested Monday afternoon were Jason D. Warren, 44, 1921 Keller Ave., and Rhonda A. Oliphant, 44, 910 Seventh St. Both are in Bartholomew County Jail on 48-hour holds, according to jail officials.
