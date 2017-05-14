Workshop offered for health professionals
IUPUC will host a free continuing education workshop for mental health and health care professionals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in Room 170 at the school, 4601 Central Ave., Columbus. The workshop, "Common Elements," is for clinical supervisors, preceptors and those interested in providing clinical supervision.
