Woman rescued from apartment fire on Nicholas Lane
Columbus firefighters are the scene of an apartment building fire in Candlelight Village which was reported at about 3 p.m. Firefighters rescued a woman from one of the apartments who has been taken to Columbus Regional Hospital. Firefighters are investigating the source of the fire, concentrating their efforts on a downstairs apartment at 3540 Nicholas Lane and an upstairs apartment at 3538 Nicholas Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a black man
|22 hr
|Tuck Fard
|2
|Help
|Sun
|Chongo
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sat
|Gena
|10
|CPD arrests mother and son on warrants
|May 5
|already gone
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|May 5
|Anti-everything
|3
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|May 3
|Johny
|2
|Donald Burton family
|May 2
|Gena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC