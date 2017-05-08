Woman rescued from apartment fire on ...

Woman rescued from apartment fire on Nicholas Lane

Columbus firefighters are the scene of an apartment building fire in Candlelight Village which was reported at about 3 p.m. Firefighters rescued a woman from one of the apartments who has been taken to Columbus Regional Hospital. Firefighters are investigating the source of the fire, concentrating their efforts on a downstairs apartment at 3540 Nicholas Lane and an upstairs apartment at 3538 Nicholas Lane.

