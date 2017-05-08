Woman rescued from apartment fire on Nicholas Lane

Columbus firefighters are the scene of an apartment building fire in Candlelight Village which was reported at about 3 p.m. Firefighters rescued a woman from one of the apartments who has been taken to Columbus Regional Hospital. Firefighters are investigating the source of the fire, concentrating their efforts on a downstairs apartment at 3540 Nicholas Lane and an upstairs apartment at 3538 Nicholas Lane.

