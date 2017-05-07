'Vintage Glamour' prom coverage coming

'Vintage Glamour' prom coverage coming

13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Republic readers interested in in-depth coverage of Saturday night's prom in Columbus can find it in Monday's print edition and online at therepublic.com. The three public high schools in Columbus shared the spotlight Saturday night during the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. prom, which had a "Vintage Glamour" theme.

