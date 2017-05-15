Vendor fair will benefit Alzheimer's Association
Team Remember WIN will host a free, public vendor fair to support the Alzheimer's Association from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 in the lower level of the Moose Lodge, 330 Eighth St., Columbus. Kaitlyn Evener is an editorial assistant for The Republic.
