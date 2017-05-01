University News a " May 1
Carmin Burrell, assistant professor of chemistry at Ivy Tech Community College's regional campus in Columbus, recently received the 2017 President's Award for Excellence in Instruction. One full-time faculty member in each Ivy Tech regional location of the college was selected for the award.
