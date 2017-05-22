Traffic stop leads to arrest of local resident

Officer Brandon Decker stopped a vehicle after he noticed the taillights were not working at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, said Officer Alyson Rech, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman. After Decker stopped the car near Indiana Avenue and Mapleton Street, he noticed the driver, Julian White, 25, Columbus, was moving his hands and appeared to be concealing something in his lap, Rech said.

