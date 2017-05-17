Toddler hurt in hit-and-run crash

Bartholomew County sheriff's deputies are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run incident involving a 2-year-old. Deputy Adam Warner was sent to the Elkland Mobile Home Park in the 4100 block of North Huffer Road in Columbus about an accident at 8:42 p.m. Monday, deputies said.

