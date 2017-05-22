SWAT incident ends in local man's arrest

SWAT incident ends in local man's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Columbus Police Department SWAT team and crisis negotiators were able to convince an armed Columbus man to surrender after nearly two hours. Columbus police initially responded to a 3 p.m. Saturday report of a naked man shooting a shotgun in the 2900 block of Bayberry Drive at the Candlelight Mobile Home Park, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So where we really getting married 7 hr Light orbs 1
Donald Burton family 13 hr Gena 5
Edinburghs' finest Mary Jane and Charlie (Jun '16) Sat David 4
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland Sat Alistair 3
Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch... Sat Anti-everything 1
Anti-everything and I are lovers Sat Anti-everything 13
black lives matter (Oct '16) May 18 Anti-everything 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC