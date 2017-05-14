Students to showcase volunteer efforts

Northside Middle School's eighth-grade Global Pathways team plans to celebrate its community service hours by showcasing their projects to the community from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs portion of The Commons, 300 Washington St., Columbus. Students on the Titan Team volunteered at local agencies, including the Bartholomew County Humane Society, Columbus Animal Shelter, Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators, United Way's Canstruction, Columbus Love Chapel, Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center, Feed My Starving Children, Just Friends Adult Day Care, Four Seasons Retirement Center, Columbus Philharmonic and iCare.

