Students' hands-on projects serve com...

Students' hands-on projects serve community, answer questions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The school utilizes project-based learning , and the fourth- and sixth-grade students received a guiding question to provide direction. That helped them create two hands-on projects to share information with the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 3 hr Mr Hanky 10
Anti-everything and I are lovers 14 hr Anti-everything 6
Coal burning stove Tue Anti-everything 4
Help Tue Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man Tue Anti-everything 3
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) May 5 Anti-everything 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at May 10 at 12:49PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC