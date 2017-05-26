State street statement: First phase of bridgework nearing completion
What once was a ho-hum, slightly worse-for-wear bridge over Hawcreek is about to be unveiled as a stylish gateway to the east side of Columbus. Motorists can catch a glimpse of improvements in the State Street Revitalization Project this morning when all four lanes of traffic open at State Street and Central Avenue, signifying completion of the first of a multi-phase improvement project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|2 hr
|gotcha
|3
|Tim brooks
|4 hr
|HesTheDevil
|1
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|10 hr
|Gena
|1
|look for my father (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Gena
|17
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|10 hr
|Gena
|12
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|17 hr
|Anti-everything
|22
|Ashlyn hadley
|Fri
|Just bill
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC