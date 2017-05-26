State street statement: First phase o...

State street statement: First phase of bridgework nearing completion

What once was a ho-hum, slightly worse-for-wear bridge over Hawcreek is about to be unveiled as a stylish gateway to the east side of Columbus. Motorists can catch a glimpse of improvements in the State Street Revitalization Project this morning when all four lanes of traffic open at State Street and Central Avenue, signifying completion of the first of a multi-phase improvement project.

