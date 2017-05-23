State picks contractors for I-65 widening
The Indiana Department of Transportation has made a preliminary selection of a paving company and highway design partner for a $143 million project to widen and modernize 14 miles of Interstate 65 between Seymour and Columbus. The agency is focused on a proposal by E&B Paving, Inc., of Anderson and United Consulting Engineers, Inc., of Indianapolis, and will make details of the build-design team's plan available for public review starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|21 hr
|Mr K
|2
|Ashlyn hadley
|21 hr
|Not bill
|2
|So where we really getting married
|Sun
|Light orbs
|1
|Donald Burton family
|May 21
|Gena
|5
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|May 20
|Anti-everything
|13
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|8
|Coal burning stove
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC