SIFF Review: Columbus Explores Architecture and Familial Responsibility in Indiana
Allow writer and director Kogonada to take you on a bizarrely fascinating, visually stunning, and subtly sensual tour of Columbus, Indiana's modernist architecture. Besides churches by Eero and Eliel Saarinen, libraries by I.M. Pei, and Will Miller's enviable living room interior by Alexander Girard, Columbus the film centers on intersecting stories of familial responsibility.
