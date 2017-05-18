Shawn Brown
Survivors include his parents, Virginia Bussel of Greensburg; children, Havana and Jaidan Brown of Rushville and Taylor Brown; sister, Chelly Downs of Columbus; and brother, Alan Joe Maza. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greensburg with Father John Meyer presiding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|18 min
|asdfasdfasdfasdf
|12
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|8
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|6
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|May 17
|Anti-everything
|15
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|May 16
|Gena
|11
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|May 16
|0430013detroit
|120
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC