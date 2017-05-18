Shawn Brown

Shawn Brown

21 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Survivors include his parents, Virginia Bussel of Greensburg; children, Havana and Jaidan Brown of Rushville and Taylor Brown; sister, Chelly Downs of Columbus; and brother, Alan Joe Maza. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greensburg with Father John Meyer presiding.

