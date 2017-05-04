Serendipity?
The job of keeping the Daily Journal's press operating was the responsibility of, from left, Bob Campbell, Howard Scroggins and Merrill Eddy. This photo was published in the Daily Journal on July 25, 1963.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|Shane Wilson
|2
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|Wed
|Johny
|2
|Donald Burton family
|Tue
|Gena
|4
|Coal burning stove
|Apr 29
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Apr 29
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 29
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Apr 28
|Mr White
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC