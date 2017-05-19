School working to grow diversity plans

School working to grow diversity plans

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. is considering a two-way language-immersion program that could begin in pre-kindergarten starting in about a year. If such a program is adopted, it would allow students to be bilingual and bi-literate, which Superintendent Jim Roberts said would be valuable to them.

