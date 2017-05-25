Salute! concert: Cannons offer sonic ...

Salute! concert: Cannons offer sonic Memorial Day tribute

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

If you need an loud shot of adrenaline to celebrate the arrival of summer, listen to the "1812 Overture" during the finale of the annual Salute! concert. The 135-year-old composition - complete with actual military cannon Howitzer blasts for the 15th consecutive year - returns Friday when the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic performs its annual Memorial Day weekend tribute to the armed forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlyn hadley 23 min Just bill 3
Anti-everything and I are lovers 9 hr Anti-everything 15
Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch... May 23 Mr K 2
So where we really getting married May 21 Light orbs 1
Donald Burton family May 21 Gena 5
Edinburghs' finest Mary Jane and Charlie (Jun '16) May 20 David 4
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland May 20 Alistair 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC