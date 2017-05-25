Salute! concert: Cannons offer sonic Memorial Day tribute
If you need an loud shot of adrenaline to celebrate the arrival of summer, listen to the "1812 Overture" during the finale of the annual Salute! concert. The 135-year-old composition - complete with actual military cannon Howitzer blasts for the 15th consecutive year - returns Friday when the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic performs its annual Memorial Day weekend tribute to the armed forces.
