Sad Mothera s Day for family of slain Ohio nursea s aide
The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother's Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse's aide. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Cindy Krantz is being remembered as a kind person who loved her kids.
