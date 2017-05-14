Sad Mothera s Day for family of slain...

Sad Mothera s Day for family of slain Ohio nursea s aide

15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother's Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse's aide. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Cindy Krantz is being remembered as a kind person who loved her kids.

