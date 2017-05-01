Regional Hospital, Police a " May 1
Alan Hornung, 22, North Vernon, theft and criminal trespass, 9:24 a.m., by the North Vernon Police Department, $605 bond. Sandra Hulsopple-Johnson, 47, North Vernon, warrant for failure to appear, 11:38 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, no bond.
