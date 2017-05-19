Regional Hospital, Police a " May 19

Tiffany Greer, 20, St. Paul, warrant for failure to appear on original charge of possession of marijuana, 10:13 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,555 bond. Jorge Chavez, 37, Columbus, warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, 11:42 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $2,605 bond.

