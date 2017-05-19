Regional Hospital, Police a " May 19
Tiffany Greer, 20, St. Paul, warrant for failure to appear on original charge of possession of marijuana, 10:13 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,555 bond. Jorge Chavez, 37, Columbus, warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, 11:42 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $2,605 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|6 hr
|asdfasdfasdfasdf
|12
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|8
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|6
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|May 17
|Anti-everything
|15
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|May 16
|Gena
|11
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|May 16
|0430013detroit
|120
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC