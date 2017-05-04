Rail-repair to affect residents

A rail-replacement and crossing-repair project along the Louisville & Indiana Railroad line will disrupt about 50 households on Dawson Street south of Columbus today and Saturday. Crews from the R.J. Corman Railroad Group of Nicholasville, Kentucky, will be closing access to the rail crossing at Dawson Street and State Road 11/Jonesville Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and again on Saturday, said Andrea Janka, spokeswoman for Safety Services & Supply Inc. of Lima, Ohio, which is handling traffic and public-safety aspects of the project.

