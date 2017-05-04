Rail-repair to affect residents

Rail-repair to affect residents

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A rail-replacement and crossing-repair project along the Louisville & Indiana Railroad line will disrupt about 50 households on Dawson Street south of Columbus today and Saturday. Crews from the R.J. Corman Railroad Group of Nicholasville, Kentucky, will be closing access to the rail crossing at Dawson Street and State Road 11/Jonesville Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and again on Saturday, said Andrea Janka, spokeswoman for Safety Services & Supply Inc. of Lima, Ohio, which is handling traffic and public-safety aspects of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shane wilson (Apr '16) Wed Shane Wilson 2
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland Wed Johny 2
Donald Burton family May 2 Gena 4
Coal burning stove Apr 29 Anti-Everything 3
Anti-everything and I are lovers Apr 29 Big Black Bear 2
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Apr 29 Clabbered 3
islam-THE TRUTH Apr 28 Mr White 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bartholomew County was issued at May 05 at 3:35AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC