Rail-repair to affect residents
A rail-replacement and crossing-repair project along the Louisville & Indiana Railroad line will disrupt about 50 households on Dawson Street south of Columbus today and Saturday. Crews from the R.J. Corman Railroad Group of Nicholasville, Kentucky, will be closing access to the rail crossing at Dawson Street and State Road 11/Jonesville Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and again on Saturday, said Andrea Janka, spokeswoman for Safety Services & Supply Inc. of Lima, Ohio, which is handling traffic and public-safety aspects of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Shane Wilson
|2
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|Wed
|Johny
|2
|Donald Burton family
|May 2
|Gena
|4
|Coal burning stove
|Apr 29
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Apr 29
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 29
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Apr 28
|Mr White
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC