Public invited to open house on Weste...

Public invited to open house on Westenedge, Rocky Ford Road projects

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The city of Columbus will host an open house to encourage public comment on two upcoming road projects on Westenedge Drive and Rocky Ford Road. The open house will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cal Brand meeting room at Columbus City Hall, 123 Washington St. Residents may review preliminary plans and design concepts for two sections of an improvement project on Westenedge Drive and learn about plans to change the striping and lane configurations on Rocky Ford Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Duckworth 11 hr Jakeem Booker 2
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 11 hr Grace 12
Anti-everything and I are lovers 19 hr Anti-everything 9
Coal burning stove May 9 Anti-everything 4
Help May 9 Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man May 9 Anti-everything 3
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC