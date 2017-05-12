Public invited to open house on Westenedge, Rocky Ford Road projects

The city of Columbus will host an open house to encourage public comment on two upcoming road projects on Westenedge Drive and Rocky Ford Road. The open house will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cal Brand meeting room at Columbus City Hall, 123 Washington St. Residents may review preliminary plans and design concepts for two sections of an improvement project on Westenedge Drive and learn about plans to change the striping and lane configurations on Rocky Ford Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.