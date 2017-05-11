Property near U.S. 31 targeted for de...

Property near U.S. 31 targeted for development

Future commercial development is being targeted near U.S. 31 that could bring more restaurants and service industries to the Edinburgh area. Property owner HHH Properties LLC is seeking to develop 65.52 acres of land west of Edinburgh Premium Outlets for future commercial use that could include restaurants, banks and other businesses, said Mark Pratt, president of Breeden Inc. in Columbus, representing the applicant.

