Professor gives a master classa on ci...

Professor gives a master classa on civil engagement

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A law professor and author gave a Columbus audience a master class on why American's political debate has become less civil and more polarized, and offered some suggestions of how to reverse the trend. As keynote speaker for this year's Columbus Human Rights Commission annual meeting Thursday night at The Commons, Sheila Suess Kennedy captivated a crowd of about 350 guests with observations based on her work teaching law and public policy at IUPUI's School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anti-everything and I are lovers 7 hr Anti-everything 9
Jessica Duckworth 22 hr Surethingog 1
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Thu Anti-everything 11
Coal burning stove May 9 Anti-everything 4
Help May 9 Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man May 9 Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side May 6 Gena 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC