President of Gun Sense to speak at seminar
Rachel Guglielmo, state president of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will speak at a Current Issues seminar at the Bartholomew County Democratic Party headquarters, 1417 Chestnut St., Columbus, at 6:30 p.m. May 23. Guglielmo founded the Bloomington chapter of the organization, which has grown to about 1,000 members. She said her organization is not against guns, but is in favor of gun safety and common sense policies and laws to reduce violence in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|3 hr
|Gena
|11
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|0430013detroit
|120
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Grace
|14
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|6
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|May 12
|Jakeem Booker
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|May 12
|Anti-everything
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC