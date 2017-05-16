President of Gun Sense to speak at seminar

Rachel Guglielmo, state president of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will speak at a Current Issues seminar at the Bartholomew County Democratic Party headquarters, 1417 Chestnut St., Columbus, at 6:30 p.m. May 23. Guglielmo founded the Bloomington chapter of the organization, which has grown to about 1,000 members. She said her organization is not against guns, but is in favor of gun safety and common sense policies and laws to reduce violence in the United States.

