Prayer walk planned to address county's opiate abuse epidemic
An idea that prayer could help Bartholomew County find solutions to its opiate abuse problem will become reality this weekend with a prayer walk in Columbus. A Community Prayer Walk for Drug Abuse will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Donner Park, said Kyra Myers, wife of Sheriff Matt Myers.
